3 Songs You’ll Never Hear The Same Way Again After Meghan Markle Spilled the Tea with Oprah

Once upon a time, a Prince fell in love with an American and they ran away together.
By now, we all obviously know the simple version of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's love story, and everything they endured before their great escape to California, thanks to their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.
But what if we told you that you've been listening to a Taylor Swift song with that same exact premise for the past two years?
Well, not long after Oprah's bombshell tell-all, fans on TikTok began realizing some of their favorite pop songs seem a little too relevant in light of Meghan and Harry's interview.
Specifically, there are three songs that we all know and love that just hit different now. Call it what you want—clairvoyant, eerie, shocking—but you have to admit you'll never hear these songs the same way again.
1. "Ready or Not" by Bridgit Mendler
"Ready or Not" came out in 2012, one year after Prince William married Kate Middleton and about four years before Meghan and Harry even met.
Bridgit, clearly inspired by the elder brother's wedding, sings on the track, "You'll be my William, I'll be your Kate/ Livin' like a fairytale/ We could have a palace right next to Oprah…"
First of all, the chances of Kate and William being besties with Oprah after that interview are slim.
But second of all, fans couldn't help but notice that her lyrics are, in fact, what went down between Harry and Meghan. They are each other's Will and Kate (truly their most obvious counterparts). And M&H did indeed move into a giant estate literally down the street from Oprah's Montecito mansion near Santa Barbara, Calif.
Though the March 7 interview took place at another neighbor's house, Meghan and Harry invited the camera crew into their backyard to get a look at their chicken coop, cutely called "Archie's Chick Inn." Meghan said she's finally able to live "authentically" in California, adding, "It's so basic, but it's really fulfilling. Just getting back down to basics."
That's some prediction, Bridgit.
2. "Billionaire" by Travie McCoy featuring Bruno Mars
How many times did you belt out these lyrics in high school, without realizing they would be oh-so-relevant more than a decade later?
Allow us to refresh your memory: "I wanna be on the cover of Forbes magazine/ Smiling next to Oprah and the Queen."
And of course, Travie later sings, "I would have a show like Oprah I would be the host of," though he doesn't exactly mention that she'd go on to uncover secrets about the British monarchy.
If you're like us and also listened to the Glee version, you'd know to instinctively say, "What up Oprah!" just like Archie (ahem, we mean Artie).
However, these days, it doesn't seem like Oprah and the Queen will be smiling side-by-side anytime soon.
In fact, Queen Elizabeth addressed her grandson's interview on Tuesday, March 9, with a statement. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," it read. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."
3. "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince" by Taylor Swift
Not even the Easter Egg queen could have seen this one coming.
Nearly two years after Taylor dropped her album Lover, her song "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince" basically describes Meg and Harry's entire journey with frightening accuracy.
Needless to say, there's the obvious reference that Prince Harry is the Prince and Meg, an American, is Miss Americana.
But a closer reading of the lyrics could connect to the deeper challenges the couple faced in the spotlight that made them set off for America.
"You know I adore you/ I'm crazier for you/ Then I was at sixteen/ Lost in a film scene," the song begins, describing a blossoming love. The infatuation with the film industry applies to Meghan, who famously acted on Suits before becoming a royal. However, her very first (albeit minor) role was in 1995, at age 14, on the TV show Married... with Children.
The 2019 song goes on to describe how Miss Americana was treated poorly, but found solace in her Prince.
T.Swift sings, "No cameras catch my pageant smile/ I counted days, I counted miles/ To see you there/ To see you there/ It's been a long time coming but/ It's you and me/ That's my whole world/ They whisper in the hallway, ‘She's a bad, bad girl.'"
It seems like it could represent Meghan being hunted by the U.K. tabloids and being blamed for #Megxit, before the couple decided to step down as senior royals and establish a new life across the pond.
You can't make this up: According to Taylor's lyrics, Miss Americana and her Prince ultimately run away to escape the cameras and whispers. She sings, "Voted most likely to run away/ With you."
Granted, many sleuths see "Miss Americana" as an allegory for the 2016 and 2018 U.S. elections, but after that Oprah sit-down, we'll certainly never be able to hear it the same way again.