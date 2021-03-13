Investigating the Lingering Questions Posed By Allen v. Farrow

The HBO docuseries Allen v Farrow provided a detailed picture of the sexual abuse allegations brought against Woody Allen by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, including the now 35-year-old daughter painstakingly describing the alleged moment that her father molested her in the attic of her family's home when she was 7.
Mia Farrow and son Ronan Farrow also provide their recollections of the early ‘90s, when the actress' relationship with Allen began to unravel, as do friends and family who witnessed the fallout.
But even after the series' conclusion Sunday, there are those lingering questions—none of which necessarily have answers.
There have been mixed reviews of Allen v. Farrow, with many critics pointing out that the docuseries is heavily one-sided.
Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, who is also an adopted daughter of Farrow, declined to participate.
Hadley Freeman of The Guardian wrote that there was contradictory evidence not shared in the documentary, including testimony from Dylan's own therapist, who said in 1993 that she "never observed [Woody] acting in a sexual way" towards Dylan.
As for Allen, he slammed the docuseries' creators, which include directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering.
On Monday, Feb. 22, Allen's sister and longtime producer Letty Aronson released a statement saying in part, "Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days 'to respond.' Of course, they declined to do so."
In their own statement, the couple described the documentary as a "hatchet job riddled with falsehoods."
Herdy told E! News this was not the case. She said, "Well, I would invite them to state what they think the falsehoods are. Because, this series is based on facts that are represented in the records that we have. And so, everything in this series is backed up and corroborated, there are no falsehoods."
While the audience can only decide for themselves what they believe, there are some questions to be answered. Like, where is the rest of Mia and Dylan's family now?
In total, Mia raised 14 children, nine of them adopted. Their names, eldest to youngest: Matthew, Sascha, Soon-Yi, Lark, Fletcher, Summer, Moses, Tam, Dylan, Ronan, Thaddeus, Frankie-Minh, Isaiah and Kaeli-Shea.
Mia adopted Thaddeus, Frankie-Minh, Isaiah and Kaeli-Shea after the 1993 custody trial.
Tam and Lark died after battling health issues in 2000 and 2008 respectively, while Thaddeus, named after the judge who presided over the custody battle, took his life in 2016.
Mia and Woody's adopted son, Moses, later said in a blog entry written in May 2018 that Tam, who was only 19, actually died of a drug overdose and Lark, 35, had succumbed to an AIDS-related illness, compounded by addiction struggles. The Farrow family denies these allegations.
Ronan is now a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, who has written extensively about the #MeToo movement for The New Yorker. Last year he got engaged to Pod Save America host Jon Lovett.
Like her big brother, Dylan is also a writer and recently published her first novel, the YA fantasy Hush.
Moses, who in recent years has defended Allen against Dylan's allegations, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in the state of Connecticut, specializing in adoption trauma therapy, according to a December 2020 interview with The Guardian.
He told the news outlet that he distanced himself from Mia, whom he has accused of physical abuse (Mia denies this claim), and his siblings some years ago, after realizing "it's important to provide yourself with a sense of safety, and sometimes that means maintaining distance."
All the same, he admitted to The Guardian that he has compassion for his brothers and sisters, saying, "We grew up together. I am their older brother. We all shared the same mother. Even if you're not receiving that abuse directly, if you bear witness to it, it still impacts you in a deep way."
He added, "I really hold all my siblings with compassion and understand there is a need to survive, however you can do it."
In a 2018 interview with New York magazine, Soon-Yi described her connection with Allen as instantaneous, recalling, "From the first kiss I was a goner and loved him."
They married in an intimate ceremony at a Venice city hall on Dec. 22, 1997 and eventually adopted two daughters, Bechet Dumaine and Manzie Tio.
As for the rest of the Farrow children, they live relatively private lives.
Allen v. Farrow also delves into the backlash against the director's work, particularly in the last few years.
Six of his films are available on HBO Max, which told The Wrap in February, "These titles will remain available in the library to allow viewers to make their own informed decisions about screening the work."
Variety Editor-at-Large Kate Aurthur tells E! News that the only future Allen has in the movie industry is overseas. As she puts it, "He will make movies in Europe where they celebrate him, but I think his career is already kind of over for all intents and purposes."
Why is that the case? Aurthur says a number of factors have contributed to his success abroad, notably his "European sensibility as a filmmaker" and the idea that people can separate the art from the artist.
The biggest hurdle to attracting an audience, even in foreign markets, is casting. As Arthur points out, "I don't think any big stars will ever sign on to work on his movies."
The director also took a major hit when actors like Natalie Portman, Kate Winslet and Colin Firth spoke out in support of Dylan. And, according to Aurthur, he hasn't been able to rebrand himself since Leslee Dart, who previously shielded him from backlash, stopped representing him.
Since then, Aurthur says, he hasn't been able to get a publicist to represent him.
But though the honors have stopped flooding in, Aurthur suggests Allen will likely get to keep all of his awards, including the four Oscars he's won. Aurthur explains, "He's also 85. So, you know, he's at the end of his career anyway."
At this point, legal experts tell E! News there's no chance Allen will will face charges for the 1992 allegations, as the statute of limitations has run out. New York-based criminal defense attorney Andrew Stengel explains that in the state of New York, "There are some sexual assault crimes for which there is no statute of limitations, but the present allegations do not fall into any of those categories."
Attorney Troy W. Slaten says the same applies in the state of Connecticut, where the alleged crime occurred.
Slaten adds that Dylan could possibly pursue a civil case against the Yale New Haven hospital for destroying the case notes, but he explains, "In order for Dylan to recover [damages] against Yale New Haven, she would have to show that Yale New Haven acted negligently [and] fell below the standard of care in destroying the records."
While these answers may offer little resolution to some, Dylan wrote on Twitter that she decided to share her side of the story, "in hopes that Little Dylan's voice might now help others suffering in silence feel heard, understood, and less alone. And that my testimony might also help parents, relatives, friends, loved ones and the world in general understand first-hand how an abused child might speak and interpret these horrific events."
—Additional reporting by Spencer Lubitz