Watch Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Spill Major Secrets in Game of "Never Have I Ever"

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are flushing out the details of their friendship.

The 24-year-old model released the premiere episode of her YouTube series Who's In My Bathroom? on March 12 and invited the 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to be her first guest. The BFFs dished on their bond and cooked up some macaroni and cheese all from the comfort of the restroom.

From talking about how they met (it was at The Hunger Games premiere in 2012) to revealing the wedding gift Kris Jenner got Hailey and Justin Bieber (it was a set of bowls that held the mac and cheese), the two talked about it all. They also discussed how their opposite qualities make them good friends, noting, for example, that Kendall is the more "brutally honest" of the two.

"Because I love you, like, genuinely, and, like, I want what's best for you," the fellow model explained. "And I want you to be, like, happy."

Hailey then talked about how Kendall has been there for her, noting "I was, like, crying in this girl's guest bedroom for, like, two years straight." Of course, the support goes both ways.

"I feel like both you and I have experienced—whether it be business, like self, love, like whatever it is—like, I feel like we've both seen each other, like, thrive at different times than others…and we've been there for each other through it all and not, like, let it get in the way of our friendship," Kendall added, "which I think is, like, really special and important."