Watch Shawn Johnson's Baby Girl Nail the Balance Beam on Her First Try

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree—nor does it tumble, flip and cartwheel, for that matter.

Shawn Johnson revealed her 17-month-old daughter, Drew Hazel East, is taking after mom in a big way. The former pro gymnastic shared a video on Friday, March 12, of her little one absolutely killing it on the balance beam.

"Babies first time on a balance beam," Shawn wrong along the video, which showed Drew walking across the balance beam with barely any help from mom, who trailed behind her with her hands out, ready to catch her daughter if need be.

The Olympian-in-the-making earned her parents' approval for her debut routine. Her dad, Andrew East, was heard behind the camera saying, "That was pretty good." Shawn added, "That was good." Practically a 10!

In her caption, the Olympic gold medalist joked that Drew "went straight for the foam pit" after hopping off the beam at the play center.