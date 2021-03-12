Why Meghan Markle and Her Mom Doria Were Allegedly Barred From Going to Get Coffee

Meghan Markle's isolation was allegedly once so bad during her time with the royal family, she was barred from going out into town with her mom Doria Ragland, a new report from Harper's Bazaar claims.

In royal editor-at-large Omid Scobie's new piece for the outlet, he claimed that the former Suits star was once informed that she could not leave Frogmore Cottage, where she was living with her husband Prince Harry, in order to go to town and get coffees with her mom, who was visiting from California at the time. According to a source for Harper's Bazaar, Doria was surprised by the situation, telling the Duchess of Sussex, "You're stuck in here."

Meghan previously spoke about feeling lonely and trapped inside her home during her and Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7. She explained to the host that lunch out with friends was allegedly banned by "the Firm," aka the royal family and those who keep the operation running.