Relive Tristan Thompson's Romance With Khloe Kardashian on His 30th Birthday

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Ready for Baby No. 2

A milestone birthday for Tristan Thompson.

As E! readers well know, today, March 13 marks the NBA player's 30th birthday. And, since the Kardashian-Jenners are experts at commemorating birthdays, we're sure Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson are making Tristan feel extra special today.

It's certainly a good time to be Tristan, who signed with the Boston Celtics last November and is planning to expand his family with the Good American mogul. In fact, in a preview clip ahead of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Mar. 18, Khloe told Tristan that she felt "ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again."

Tristan responded by revealing that he's always wanted four kids. Currently, he has son Prince Thompson, 4, with ex Jordan Craig and daughter True, 2, with Khloe.

While Khloe and Tristan's road to baby no. 2 hasn't been entirely seamless, as the KUWTK star recently detailed her IVF journey, the mother of one seems determined to give True another sibling.