Vision Meets the Queen: Claire Foy and Paul Bettany to Star in A Very British Scandal

Fresh off the success of WandaVision, Vision's got himself a new gig.

Paul Bettany will be joined by The Crown alum Claire Foy in A Very British Scandal, Amazon Prime's upcoming follow-up to A Very English Scandal. Bettany will play the Duke of Argyll and Foy will play the Duchess of Argyll in a story about their 1963 divorce, described via press release as "one of the most notorious, extraordinary and brutal legal cases of the 20th century."

Duchess Margaret was a charismatic, beautiful and stylish woman whose divorce dominated newspapers with "accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery and an explicit Polaroid picture" in the 1960s. Over three episodes, A Very British Scandal will "turn this scandal inside out" to explore post-war British attitudes towards women.

This sounds like good news for fans of Foy and complicated news for fans of Bettany, who appears to be playing a relatively unlikable husband. But at least this time, he'll likely get to use his real face.