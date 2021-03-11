Ryan Lochte's Wife Kayla Removes Breast Implants After "Scary Year"

Watch : Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid Welcome a Baby Girl!

Kayla Lochte is opening up about her health.

On March 10, the 29-year-old model and wife of Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte shared she underwent surgery to remove her breast implants.

"Both of them were deflated—one more than the other," she explained on Instagram Stories. "So, they think they were possibly leaking inside of me."

In a separate post, Kayla detailed what she had previously been experiencing. "BII aka Breast Implant Illness and the array of symptoms that have come with it for me," she wrote. "Fatigue, brain fog, memory loss, difficulty concentrating, anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, joint pain, dizziness, reoccurring illnesses, abrupt food allergies, insomnia, bladder issues, swollen lymph nodes, common feeling of a hangover without having alcohol, inflammation, night sweats, vivid dreams, trouble breathing, feeling weak, low libido, bruising easily, vision issues, intolerance to cold, ringing in ears or pressure, and worsened PMS."

After consulting multiple doctors and undergoing an array of tests, she decided to explant her implants.