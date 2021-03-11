Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's New Normal Nearly a Month After Divorce

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Divorce Details

Time heals all wounds—including a public breakup.

Close to one month after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is adjusting to her new normal.

"Kim is doing much better now," a source close to the Kardashians exclusively told E! News. "She definitely went through it, all the emotions of splitting up with Kanye and there were definitely points before she filed where it got contentious. But most everything is hashed out by now and it shouldn't be too much longer of a process."

According to our source, Kim is "relieved" to be past the point of filing. Now, it's all about being the best parent to her four children including North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

"She's really strong and has been pushing through the best she can," a source revealed. "It's much better now."