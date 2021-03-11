Emily Ratajkowski Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski officially has a brand new role: mom!
The model and actress gave birth to her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on March 8. The 29-year-old first-time mom took to Instagram on March 11 to announce Sylvester Apollo Bear's arrival along with the first photo of her newborn.
"Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side," she captioned the picture. "Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."
The little one's arrival comes just over three months since she broke the big baby news with Vogue's help, appearing on a digital cover cradling her bump.
In an accompanying essay penned by the expectant star, Ratajkowski reflected on the prominence of gender stereotypes around pregnancy.
"I don't like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies. I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me," she wrote. "And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born."
The Inamorata co-founder also addressed how she was approaching powerlessness in this new stage of her life. "I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way. Now, though, I don't try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I'm too humbled to have any false notions of control," she wrote. "I'm completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I'm surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I'm already learning from this person inside my body. I'm full of wonder."
The new mom, who wed Bear-McClard in February 2018, has been documenting the final months of her pregnancy on social media, where fans followed along for the star's many tummy snapshots.
"20 weeks," she captioned October mirror selfies in nothing but socks. "Getting to know my new body."
A new body and now a new baby. Welcome to the world, little one!