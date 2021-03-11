Jennifer Garner Reveals the Surprising Reason She Just Got Her Ears Pierced at Age 48

Watch : Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later

It's never too late to try something new.

During the Thursday, March 11 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jennifer Garner revealed the reason she waited until the age of 48 to get her ears pierced.

"I think I was really afraid that my dad would still not like it," she explained, "and you know, he was kind of like, ‘Jennifer, well I like anything you do.' And I said, ‘Okay.'"

The 13 going on 30 actress went on to detail the major moment, recalling how her earlobe was held down and the "big, fat spikey thing" that was used to do the piercing.

Host Ellen DeGeneres said, "That's not right That's not how it's—" she began before Jen agreed, "It seemed medieval. It seemed medieval to me, but you know, that's just pandemic ear piercing maybe I guess."

The mother of three children, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Afleck, also spoke about the fire hydrant named Gloria that she and one of her daughters have grown quite fond of, to the point that they named and decorated it, well, her.