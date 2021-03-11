Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthGrammysWe're On TikTok!Shop E!VideosPhotos
Exclusive

What Hannah Berner's Fiancé Thinks of RHOA's Stripper Bolo Dancing at Her Bachelorette Party

The Summer House star reveals her thoughts on The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Bolo making an appearance at her bachelorette party.

By Brett Malec Mar 11, 2021 5:28 PMTags
TVReality TVWeddingsExclusivesBravoCelebritiesPorsha WilliamsNBCU
Watch: "Summer House" Star Hannah Berner Is Engaged

Paging Bolo the stripper!

Any Bravo fanatic has surely become familiar with a certain exotic dancer who recently caused a stir on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. That's right, we're talking about Bolo, the stripper who made headlines and had everyone talking after his appearance at Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party.

Now, another Bravolebrity wants to book Bolo: Hannah Berner.

The newly engaged Summer House star recently opened up exclusively to E! News about her "untraditional" wedding planning and revealed, "I don't think I'm even going to have a bachelorette party unless Porsha [Williams] wants to throw it."

If Berner's Bravo's Chat Room co-host Williams does plan the festivities, Berner laughed, "I need Bolo to be there."

So what does Berner's fiancé Des Bishop think of Bolo performing at her bachelorette? "I'm slowly getting up to date on the Bravosphere, but I did not get the Bolo reference," Bishop hilariously told E! during our interview.

photos
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 13 Cast Photos

Berner brought her man up to speed, "He's a very sexy male stripper who wears Chanel."

"I'm completely comfortable with Bolo's presence," Bishop laughed. "I'm a modern man. You gotta do what you gotta do before you tie the knot."

BRAVO, Instagram

Berner added, "I do follow him on Instagram just to check his availability occasionally. I have the hookup if I need."

For more scoop on Berner's wedding planning, guest list and all the details on her dress, check out the rest of our interview here!

Summer House airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Jenni "JWoww" Farley’s Ex Roger Mathews Reacts to Her Engagement

2

Prince William Breaks Silence on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Interview

3

Ree Drummond’s Nephew Critically Injured in Accident on Family Ranch

4

The Talk's Meghan Markle Debate Leaves Sharon Osbourne in Tears

5

ITV Host Reacts to Piers Morgan's Exit After Meghan Markle Exchange