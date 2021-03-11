What Hannah Berner's Fiancé Thinks of RHOA's Stripper Bolo Dancing at Her Bachelorette Party

Watch : "Summer House" Star Hannah Berner Is Engaged

Paging Bolo the stripper!

Any Bravo fanatic has surely become familiar with a certain exotic dancer who recently caused a stir on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. That's right, we're talking about Bolo, the stripper who made headlines and had everyone talking after his appearance at Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party.

Now, another Bravolebrity wants to book Bolo: Hannah Berner.

The newly engaged Summer House star recently opened up exclusively to E! News about her "untraditional" wedding planning and revealed, "I don't think I'm even going to have a bachelorette party unless Porsha [Williams] wants to throw it."

If Berner's Bravo's Chat Room co-host Williams does plan the festivities, Berner laughed, "I need Bolo to be there."

So what does Berner's fiancé Des Bishop think of Bolo performing at her bachelorette? "I'm slowly getting up to date on the Bravosphere, but I did not get the Bolo reference," Bishop hilariously told E! during our interview.