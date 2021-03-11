Melissa McCarthy Reveals She Was "Flipped Off" for Wearing a Tracksuit to an Oscars Party

Watch : Melissa McCarthy Honors Past Roles on 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Whether in fashion or in life, Melissa McCarthy does things on her own terms.

In a cover story for InStyle's April issue, the 50-year-old actress looked back at the outfit she wore to the 2019 Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party and recalled some of the comments she received about the ensemble.

After wearing a caped jumpsuit by Brandon Maxwell to the award show, McCarthy slipped into matching Adidas tracksuits with her husband Ben Falcone.

"I'm sure it threw everybody into a tizzy because the idea came to me the day before the Oscars," she told the magazine. "I asked, 'Can we wear matching tracksuits?' And someone was like, 'For tomorrow? Like, that both fit?' It's not that easy. I just wanted to be in tennies and tracksuits. It just seemed so funny to me and so comfortable."

McCarthy certainly remembers the reaction. "I have never been flipped off or told to f--k off as much as at that party [laughs], and it was all done, uh, jokingly, but also with something real behind it," she shared. "[After the ceremony] everyone put on a different dress and different heels. They just totally were like, 'You go f--k yourself [for wearing a tracksuit].' My response was, 'Oh, OK, I'm going to go dance pretty hard right now.'"