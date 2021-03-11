Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthGrammysWe're On TikTok!Shop E!VideosPhotos

Treat Yourself to a Fakation With These Holiday Must-Haves

Getaway in your own backyard for a touch of wanderlust during these trying times.

By Kate-Marie Thorpe Mar 11, 2021 5:45 AMTags
Treat Yourself to a Fakation With These Holiday Must-Haves

Ibiza, Hawaii and The Maldives? Try Launceston, Kangaroo Island and The Whitsundays.

Since life during lockdown has begun, our ‘Summer' getaways have looked a little different. We've been turning to destinations closer to home, and thankfully there's so much of Australia open to explore.

With travelling usually comes the joy of a pre-planning outfits, selecting partywear and investing in some serious accessories. Enter: The Vacation Wardrobe. It's a reinvention of style and self that goes hand in hand with planning a holiday.

Even though we can't hop on a plane and jet away to lands beyond, there's no reason we can't treat ourselves to a ‘fakation'. Invest in some chic (and comfortable) resort wear, don some killer shades and get cosy by the pool in a sleek pair of sandals. A local getaway never looked so good!

MONTE AND LOU Vacation Sundress

We all need a reason to throw on a floaty printed maxi-dress right now, and this is it. Featuring a flattering tailored waistline and fine rouleau shoulder straps that tie at the back for a custom fit, this is THE dress that makes up for not being able to make it to Malibu. Also featuring exclusive quick-dry technology for all your poolside moments.

$199.95
MONTE & LOU

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Oiled Leather Jade Sandals

Hello holidays! The ultimate in getaway footwear, these Birkenstocks are an updated take on the classic known-and-loved two-strap design. Featuring a large gold buckle for elegance, the jade green adds a modern, sleep look to a tshirt dress or linen pantsuit. Expect the same comfortable footbed as well for all-day wear with ease.

$275
B Store

Manebi Dakota Tie-up One Piece

Pack light and get GRRRRsatile with this reversible one-piece that packs plenty of action. Carefully crafted and selected for quality, these holiday staples will see you through from a morning at the beach to a casual dinner, paired with a tie-around skirt and espadrilles. Simply turn them inside-out for a new look each day!

$212
Manebi

Skinstitut Age Defence SPF50+

You know what ruins a vacay faster than a spilled margarita? Red-hot, sunburnt skin. Avoid the sun damage by lathering up in SPF whenever you're outside or near a light source. This absolute must-have is moisturizing as well as protective, effective against both UVA & UVB rays. After all, it's the best anti-ageing solution out there!

$49
Skinstitut

Reality Eyewear Lizette Sunglasses

Don't be shady, wrap a pair of these sleek sunglasses around your eyes for a modern update on the classic cateye frame. Angled for maximum sass, these compliment any outfit perfectly and come with category 3 Protection. They're even available in four on-tred colourways so you can mix and match.

$69
Reality

Morphe Filter Effect Soft-Focus Foundation

Look back on your vacation snaps and prepare to be wowed by your flawless complexion, thanks to this skin savior. A light-to-medium-buildable coverage foundation, the soft-focus effect is not playing around – truly, no filter needed! At this price point, you can grab one in your ‘holiday tan' shade as well as everyday.  

$30
Mecca

Rhodin RC Gold Hoop Earrings

No vacation outfit is complete without a beauty pair of hoops. Dressed up or down, these gold earrings are a holiday chameleon. Born in Bondi, we love the nod to the sea with the delicate Pucca Shell shaped detailing.

$40
Rhodin

Bondi Sands GLO Matte Deep Bronze One Day Tan

One and done. For when you need sunkissed skin in an instant, look no further than this new formula from Bondi Sands. Get glowing with this flawless bronzed formula which goes on quick, dries down to a natural finish, and washes off in the shower when you're done. It's even safe for use on your face, so you can leave the bronzer at home!

$17.99
Priceline

Une Piece Linen Palazzo Pants

Relax and unwind in comfort and style with a long-line linen pair of pants, perfect for beachside action or lounging around the deck. With a flattering high waistline, adjustable drawstring waist and wide leg silhouette, these can easily be paired with a swimsuit or your favourite throwover top.

$129
Une Piece

Daisy Love Spring by Marc Jacobs

A scent is like a memory that lingers long after the moment has expired. Experience the new-generation Daisy, featuring bursts of pink rosebuds and spicy cardamom for warmth. This limited edition iteration will fast become your favourite holiday fragrance.  

$89
MYER

