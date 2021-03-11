Treat Yourself to a Fakation With These Holiday Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ibiza, Hawaii and The Maldives? Try Launceston, Kangaroo Island and The Whitsundays.
Since life during lockdown has begun, our ‘Summer' getaways have looked a little different. We've been turning to destinations closer to home, and thankfully there's so much of Australia open to explore.
With travelling usually comes the joy of a pre-planning outfits, selecting partywear and investing in some serious accessories. Enter: The Vacation Wardrobe. It's a reinvention of style and self that goes hand in hand with planning a holiday.
Even though we can't hop on a plane and jet away to lands beyond, there's no reason we can't treat ourselves to a ‘fakation'. Invest in some chic (and comfortable) resort wear, don some killer shades and get cosy by the pool in a sleek pair of sandals. A local getaway never looked so good!
MONTE AND LOU Vacation Sundress
We all need a reason to throw on a floaty printed maxi-dress right now, and this is it. Featuring a flattering tailored waistline and fine rouleau shoulder straps that tie at the back for a custom fit, this is THE dress that makes up for not being able to make it to Malibu. Also featuring exclusive quick-dry technology for all your poolside moments.
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Oiled Leather Jade Sandals
Hello holidays! The ultimate in getaway footwear, these Birkenstocks are an updated take on the classic known-and-loved two-strap design. Featuring a large gold buckle for elegance, the jade green adds a modern, sleep look to a tshirt dress or linen pantsuit. Expect the same comfortable footbed as well for all-day wear with ease.
Manebi Dakota Tie-up One Piece
Pack light and get GRRRRsatile with this reversible one-piece that packs plenty of action. Carefully crafted and selected for quality, these holiday staples will see you through from a morning at the beach to a casual dinner, paired with a tie-around skirt and espadrilles. Simply turn them inside-out for a new look each day!
Skinstitut Age Defence SPF50+
You know what ruins a vacay faster than a spilled margarita? Red-hot, sunburnt skin. Avoid the sun damage by lathering up in SPF whenever you're outside or near a light source. This absolute must-have is moisturizing as well as protective, effective against both UVA & UVB rays. After all, it's the best anti-ageing solution out there!
Reality Eyewear Lizette Sunglasses
Don't be shady, wrap a pair of these sleek sunglasses around your eyes for a modern update on the classic cateye frame. Angled for maximum sass, these compliment any outfit perfectly and come with category 3 Protection. They're even available in four on-tred colourways so you can mix and match.
Morphe Filter Effect Soft-Focus Foundation
Look back on your vacation snaps and prepare to be wowed by your flawless complexion, thanks to this skin savior. A light-to-medium-buildable coverage foundation, the soft-focus effect is not playing around – truly, no filter needed! At this price point, you can grab one in your ‘holiday tan' shade as well as everyday.
Bondi Sands GLO Matte Deep Bronze One Day Tan
One and done. For when you need sunkissed skin in an instant, look no further than this new formula from Bondi Sands. Get glowing with this flawless bronzed formula which goes on quick, dries down to a natural finish, and washes off in the shower when you're done. It's even safe for use on your face, so you can leave the bronzer at home!
Une Piece Linen Palazzo Pants
Relax and unwind in comfort and style with a long-line linen pair of pants, perfect for beachside action or lounging around the deck. With a flattering high waistline, adjustable drawstring waist and wide leg silhouette, these can easily be paired with a swimsuit or your favourite throwover top.
