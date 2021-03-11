Treat Yourself to a Fakation With These Holiday Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ibiza, Hawaii and The Maldives? Try Launceston, Kangaroo Island and The Whitsundays.

Since life during lockdown has begun, our ‘Summer' getaways have looked a little different. We've been turning to destinations closer to home, and thankfully there's so much of Australia open to explore.

With travelling usually comes the joy of a pre-planning outfits, selecting partywear and investing in some serious accessories. Enter: The Vacation Wardrobe. It's a reinvention of style and self that goes hand in hand with planning a holiday.

Even though we can't hop on a plane and jet away to lands beyond, there's no reason we can't treat ourselves to a ‘fakation'. Invest in some chic (and comfortable) resort wear, don some killer shades and get cosy by the pool in a sleek pair of sandals. A local getaway never looked so good!