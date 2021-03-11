From Doja Cat to DaBaby, Meet the Breakout Artists of the 2021 Grammys

Watch : Ingrid Andress Blown Away by 3 Grammy Noms: Nominee Spotlight

There were 23,207 entries submitted for consideration for the 2021 Grammys, so it's safe to say that not every artist they chose will be recognizable to the public.

It's for this reason that E! News has created a handy guide to the breakout artists nominated for this year's show, including the six nominees for Best New Artist.

That being said, these musicians aren't entirely new to the music industry. As we've seen time and again, the Recording Academy has recognized established figures, which has created some confusion over the years.

They previously acknowledged how puzzling this category is, writing on their site in 2017, "Our Best New Artist category probably has the most complicated set of rules of any of our categories."

According to the Recording Academy, "a 'new artist' is defined for the Grammy process as any performing artist or established performing group who releases, during the eligibility year, the recording that first establishes the public identity of that artist or established group as a performer."