Inside Tyler Cameron's "Very Serious" Romance With Model Camila Kendra

A source told E! News exclusively about Tyler Cameron's blossoming relationship with Instagram model Camila Kendra, who he started seeing in February.

Mar 11, 2021
Tyler Cameron has been linked to a slew of ladies in recent months, but it looks like the eligible bachelor has set his sights on one lucky woman.

A source exclusively tells E! News the former front-runner from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette is "getting very serious" with Instagram model Camila Kendra.

"He finally feels he can commit to a relationship and really likes Camila," the insider shares. "They have been spending a lot of time together and are basically inseparable."

That is, they're inseparable when they're in the same place. According to the source, Tyler continues to split his time between his home in Jupiter, Fla. and New York City.

Right now though, the pair is reunited after traveling to Cabo San Lucas and Mexico City for a quick vacation south of the border. 

Though Tyler and Camila have quite the busy schedules, they've managed to squeeze in some time to hang out with his friends, who the source says "approve of her."

Tyler Cameron Spotted With Model Camila Kendra

"They are having a lot of fun," the source shares, adding, "She has a very chill personality and that's what Tyler was attracted to at first."

Tyler Cameron/Camila Kendra/Instagram

Though things are heating up between the handsome duo, they have yet to become Instagram official.

The two models were first spotted together in January, when Camila visited the Bachelor Nation star at his apartment in the Big Apple. At the time, a source told E! News, "They are both into each other but it's a stretch to say she's his girlfriend."

Just two months prior, Tyler was linked to model Ireland Borba, who a source described as "definitely his type." That romance fizzled out in the new year though. 

E! News reached out to Tyler's rep for comment.

