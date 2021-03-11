Meghan Markle's TV Father Backtracks After Calling Her Oprah Winfrey Interview "Insignificant"

Watch : Meghan Markle Files Complaint to ITV After Piers Morgan Comments

Meghan Markle's TV dad is mending the fence.

Wendell Pierce, who played the Robert Zane to her Rachel Zane on Suits, is clarifying his true thoughts on Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Initially, he said it was "insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of Palace gossip," when he spoke on LBC on Tuesday, March 9. He said that during the pandemic, "in the midst of so much death, I think it is insignificant."

The Wire actor told the outlet, "Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from Covid. A couple of hundred people are going to die within this hour in the UK... We are in the midst of a pandemic, that at one point before these vaccines I thought could be an extinction event if we didn't figure out a way to stop it."

The next day, on Wednesday, Wendell tried to clear the air and explained he meant no ill will toward the Duchess of Sussex.