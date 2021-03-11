Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthGrammysWe're On TikTok!Shop E!VideosPhotos

That Might Have Been The Masked Singer's Wildest Unmasking Yet

The Masked Singer just revealed its first "celebrity" of season five and it was one that has shaken us to our very core.

What the actual F, The Masked Singer

We've spent a lot of time over the past few years feeling simply befuddled by Fox's least sensical and most unexplainable reality show, but this one takes the cake. Tonight, Kermit the Frog was unmasked as one of the masked singers, and we're just sort of at a loss for words. He was the Snail, in case it matters. And he is a puppet.

How? Why? Does this open up the possibility that more singers could be fictional characters, or is Kermit not considered a fictional character? Was Kermit ever actually in that Snail costume while performing or was it just Kermit's...hand friend? 

Listen, we love Kermit the Frog—who doesn't?—but we can't decide if this is a sign of desperation on part of The Masked Singer or a next-level moment of creative genius. Nobody was ever gonna guess Kermit the Frog. Jenny McCarthy guessed Ted Cruz! But the reason nobody was ever going to guess Kermit the Frog was because it's absolutely nuts to think of Kermit the Frog being on The Masked Singer

Other guesses for the Snail included Seth Macfarlane, Billy Crystal and Mark Wahlberg, and then when the mask of the Snail came off, there was nothing there at all. Then Kermit popped up from the depths of the costume, sending the panel into a sort of fit. They thought the singer had a Kermit-esque voice, but they naturally did not assume it was actually Kermit the Frog.

Anyway, this cannot possibly be a real show.

Fox

Elsewhere, Niecy Nash made her debut as guest host while Nick Cannon was recovering from COVID-19, and we gotta say she did a great job. She could and should come back any time. 

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

For more on tonight's episode, check out tomorrow's episode of E!'s Daily Pop.

