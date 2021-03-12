Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthGrammysWe're On TikTok!Shop E!VideosPhotos

Take a Trip Back in Time to the Grammys Red Carpet 10 Years Ago

2011 gave us Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding, Bridesmaids, plus Beyoncé's surprise pregnancy announcement. But the 2011 Grammys? That's a red carpet flashback you can't miss.

When it comes to red carpets, music's biggest night consistently delivers, well, the biggest. 

The countdown to the 2021 Grammys is officially underway, and what better way to celebrate Sunday's event than with a trip down memory lane? Enter the 2011 Grammy Awards. 

Ten years ago, country music trio Lady A (formerly known as Lady Antebellum) and rock band Arcade Fire were among the evening's big winners, the latter spurring #WhoIsArcadeFire to trend online after their Album of the Year win. And while the next decade made way for a brand new set of Grammy champs—and continuous drama—there was nothing quite like a red carpet in the early 2010s. 

Lady Gaga shocked viewers at home when she arrived to the Grammys concealed in a cocoon-like egg, and then-newbie Ariana Grande hit the red carpet still rocking her vibrant red locks rocking from her Nickelodeon era. 

And yes, even the cast of Jersey Shore snagged an invite.

Here's our look back at the 2011 Grammy Awards, nostalgia guaranteed

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Rob & Kim Kardashian

Never not keeping up! The brother-sister duo went full Hollywood for the 2011 Grammy Awards. 

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Miley Cyrus

Fresh off the series conclusion to Hannah Montana, a then-18-year-old Miley strutted the red carpet to prove she "Can't Be Tamed."

John Shearer/WireImage
Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj & Tyga

Givenchy designed the hip-hop queen's statement-making ensemble for her Grammys debut. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Naya Rivera

The late actress and her Glee co-stars were nominated for two Grammys in 2011. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert

At the time, this former country music power couple was just months away from tying the knot. Blake and Miranda would announce their divorce in 2015. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Justin Bieber

Ready to feel old? The tween superstar nabbed his first Grammy nods in 2011 for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Ah, to be young and in love! Legend took home three Grammys that night, including Best R&B Album. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lady Gaga

Yes, that's the pop superstar making her Grammys entrance in an egg. Gaga said she spent 72 hours inside the eccentric vessel in preparation of her "Born This Way" performance. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

It simply wouldn't be a red carpet without an appearance from these A-listers. 

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Rihanna

The music superstar claimed her status as a fashion icon in this daring Jean Paul Gaultier design.

John Shearer/WireImage
Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith & Willow Smith

Riding the wave of Willow's breakout hit "Whip My Hair," the Smith family showed up and showed out at the 2011 Grammys. 

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Selena Gomez

The former Disney darling exuded elegance in this gold J. Mendel gown. 

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Russell Brand & Katy Perry

Not only did the pop star wear angel wings on the red carpet, she brought her then-husband and grandma as plus-ones to the event. 

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Ciara

The "Goodies" songstress perfected the art of mid 2000s fashion in this bedazzled dress with cutouts. 

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony

Only months before they'd go their separate ways in July 2011, the artists presented the Grammy for Record of the Year to country group Lady A

Rick Diamond/WireImage
Dierks Bently & Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

And the Grammy for most unexpected photo opp goes to...

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Drake

While the rapper lost the Grammy for Best New Artist to Esperanza Spalding, a decade later he's still one of the biggest names in music. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ariana & Frankie Grande

Fresh-faced, yet still just as fierce. Ari brought her brother to her very first Grammy Awards. 

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Jersey Shore's resident "meatball" brought GTL to the red carpet. 

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Bruno Mars

The singer won his first, but certainly not his last, Grammy in 2011. In the 10 years since, Bruno's been awarded 11 Grammys in total. 

