14 Things to Make Spring Cleaning So Much Easier

Spring is around corner, which means it's time for the annual deep clean of your house, car and other areas of your life! With more time at home, spring cleaning is now more important than ever. But decluttering doesn't have to be a boring, time-consuming undertaking!
From hilarious microwave cleaners and food storage to drawer organizers and floor cleaning slippers, we've rounded up everything you need to not stress while dealing with your mess.
See below for our complete guide to spring cleaning.
Clean Vibes Kit
Usher in good vibes while starting your spring cleaning! This set includes three empty spray bottles, three corresponding refills + two pods per refill, a reusable towel, and a palo santo stick. Plus, Honest's multi-surface formula dissolves grease, films, smears, and fingerprints!
Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
Get rid of stains and food buildup in your microwave with Angry Mama! Just add vinegar and water, then microwave for 5-7 minutes to clean.
ClosetMaid 5636 SuperSlide 5-Feet to 8-Feet Closet Organizer Kit
If your closet doesn't have built-in organization, this organizer kit is an affordable way to make your closet look nice and tidy.
70mai Portable Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner
This tiny but mighty vacuum will help you clean even the toughest to reach nooks and crannies in your home and car.
Bamboo Adjustable Drawer Dividers Organizers
Whether you're in need of an organization system for your underwear or utensils, these bamboo drawer dividers are a lifesaver.
Microfiber Slippers Floor Cleaning Mop Men and Women House Dusting Slippers
With soft microfiber chenille, you can mop or dust in style and comfort! Just put these slippers on and get ready to have sparkly clean floors as you skate around the house.
Skonyon UV Lighter Sanitizer Mini Handheld Sanitizer Travel Wand UV Light
You can use this magical wand to kill 99.9% of bacteria in your home, car, workplace and more. Plus, it easily folds up and is travel-friendly!
MiracleWipes for Heavy Duty Cleaning (90 Count)
Use these wipes for anything! Whether you're cleaning the kitchen, bathroom, garage, toilet or car, these wipes will help you deep clean your space while providing moisturizing support.
Holikme 20-Piece Drill Brush Attachments Set
Just put these attachments onto your drill and get rid of grime and dirt, especially in the kitchen and bathroom.
Hiware Window Blind Cleaner Duster Brush with 5 Microfiber Sleeves
These magical sleeves will clean your window blinds, air conditioner blinds and car blinds in no time!
Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Organization & Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids- Set of 10
Once you've scrubbed down your pantries and removed old food, use Rubbermaid's incredible selection of food storage containers. Not only will they help keep food fresh, these durable containers will make your pantry look more aesthetically pleasing.
ORG 30-Pair Over the Door Shoe Rack
This shoe rack holds 30 pairs of shoes and it features adjustable hooks that fit all commercial and residential doors.
Madesmart Value 8-Piece Interlocking Bin Pack
Now you can finally do something about that bothersome junk drawer. Use these drawer organizers for your desk, kitchen or bathroom!
Oxo Good Grips® Expandable Wall Mount Organizer
Once you're done cleaning, make sure to hang everything up on this sleek wall mount organizer. It can hold up to 12 items and will reduce clutter!
