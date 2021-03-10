Jesse Tyler Ferguson Just Addressed Those Modern Family Spinoff Rumors

Listen up, Modern Family fans.

On Wednesday, March 10's all-new Daily Pop, Jesse Tyler Ferguson sounded off on those Modern Family spinoff rumors. As E! News readers well know, it's been almost a year since we said goodbye to Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill) and his blended family. Thus, fans have been eager for news about a potential spinoff, specifically, one involving Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitch (Ferguson).

Thankfully, Ferguson weighed in on the possibility of a Mitch and Cam-centric series. "Nothing is official," Ferguson told Daily Pop co-host Carissa Culiner and guest host Kym Whitley. "I have not been asked to do anything yet, so you know, it's being talked about, but I haven't heard anything official."

A discussion about a spinoff is better than nothing, right? Still, the TV and Broadway actor has kept himself busy following Modern Family's end. For starters, last July, he welcomed son Beckett with husband Justin Mikita.