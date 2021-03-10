Selling Sunset Renewed For Two More Seasons: Watch the Cast Celebrate!

Anyone else need some million-dollar listings to drool over?

Netflix has confirmed that Selling Selling has officially been given the green light to return for seasons four and five, giving us all the more reason to go back and binge the first three—because it's that addictive.

So where will season four kick off and how soon can we expect it to premiere? The show is going back into production this month. As for the cast, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Davina Potratz and Amanza Smith will all be returning, joining Brett and Jason Oppenheim once more.

In the exclusive video above, the cast proves they're ready to get back to it. Christine promises bigger houses and bigger drama while Chrishell is hoping for some good vibes.

"It's time to get to work," she says. "We're gonna probably burn a little sage, say a prayer. But let's do this!"

