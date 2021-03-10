Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey Explains Why He’s No Longer Sober

Tyler Posey is sharing a very personal update.
During an interview with Variety's Just for Variety podcast, which published on March 9, the Teen Wolf star spoke openly about exploring sobriety during the on-going coronavirus pandemic.
"There was a moment where it got a little scary and I felt like I needed some help," he explained. "I felt like since I was about 14 years old, I've stunted my mental growth from just not dealing with anything and dealing with it with weed or drugs or booze. The time that I was sober, I felt like it kick-started me growing up and sped up the process of me growing up and dealing with the stuff that I haven't been dealing with forever."
The 29-year-old singer-songwriter also gave an update about the current state of his sobriety, noting that he's no longer sober, but the time he was taught him a lot about himself.
"I definitely really wanted to break these habits that I had. That was most of it, because I never really considered myself an alcoholic," Tyler revealed. "There was moments of substance abuse that I felt like I had control over, but I just always viewed myself as a lazy pothead."
He continued, "I didn't know how long I wanted to be sober. I've since started coming back into the other world, the other side of things, so I'm technically not sober anymore, but I keep in touch with everybody. I learned a lot about myself."
Tyler also shared his thoughts on the headlines labeling him pansexual after he spoke about being with men on his OnlyFans and coming out as sexually fluid in October 2020.
"The kids, the fans, or whoever wrote those articles labeled that," the star confessed. "I thought that was really interesting that it just broke down this wall that I didn't feel like I put up, but it was easier for me to just be honest about all that stuff."