Jennifer Garner Reveals the Hard Part of Her Divorce From Ben Affleck—and What Doesn't Worry Her Now

Ten years of marriage, three children, a divorce, rehab—Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's relationship has seemingly faced it all.

Now officially on the other side of their split—the couple announced their decision to divorce in 2015, officially filed for divorce in 2017 and finalized it the following year—Garner and Affleck have forged ahead in their separate lives, forever tied by the kids they co-parent and their shared history as husband and wife. While years have come and gone since their marriage formally ended, the Alias alum has not forgotten what it was like to live through it all.

"Going through it in public is not what's hard, going through it is what's hard, A," she told The Hollywood Reporter of their split. "And B, my children's eyes are on me." The former couple is mom and dad to daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9.