Kelly Ripa’s Jaw-Dropping Throwback Photo of Her Mom Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Kelly Ripa took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself and her mother at around the same age—and the two women are practically twins! Scroll on for the mind-blowing side-by-side.

By Mona Thomas Mar 10, 2021 3:13 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKelly RipaCelebritiesMark Consuelos
She gets it from her mama!

On Tuesday, March 9, Kelly Ripa took to her Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of herself and her mother, Esther Ripa.

She captioned the snapshot, "Mom 1980. Me 2005," and the genes are strong! Kelly looks nearly identical to her mom around the same age.

Though her parents tend to keep a low profile, the Ripa's made a cameo appearance on the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host's Instagram  on Feb. 28.

"I got to spend Saturday with my folks in their natural habitat," she wrote in the caption alongside a series of family photos. One of which has Esther covering her face, which Kelly noted, "Mom proved as elusive to capture as always. Dad's viewers choice award also took no chances. (Hepa filters. Windows open. Double masks. Still socially distant.)."

It seems strong genes are just a thing around the Ripa household as her son, Michael Joseph Consuelos, 23, who she shares with her husband Mark Consuelos, looks exactly like his father.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Family Moments

The couple, who married in 1996, share three children altogether including Lola, 19, and Joaquin Antonio, 18.

As fans may know, Kelly is very open about her family life. During the Feb. 3 episode of Live, the Emmy winner talked about her son Joaquin preparing for college and reflected on his struggle with dyslexia and dysgraphia

"Mark and I were FaceTiming the other night....Mark got very emotional and very choked up," she recalled, "because he said, 'You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."

However, the family believe in the teen's "heard work and determination" and also see his learning style as an advantage.

"I always say that dyslexia—for our family at least and if you read about it—can be quite a blessing," Kelly explained. "People panic in real-time because they don't understand it. It's a much often misunderstood learning difference. But kids with dyslexia learn how to read the room. They pick up on social cues and signals."

