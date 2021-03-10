Paris Jackson Claps Back at Speculation Over Emile Hirsch Relationship

Watch : Paris Jackson & Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn Split

New couple alert? Not so fast.

After Emile Hirsch and Paris Jackson raised eyebrows with a series of cuddly pics shared to social media, the model weighed in on the speculation. On Tuesday, March 9, the Into the Wild star posted a photo of himself with his chin resting on Paris' shoulder while seated at a table during an apparent night out.

"Hiding out with you," he captioned it.

Expressing support was Kate Bosworth, who commented with a heart emoji. Kate has been shooting the upcoming film The Immaculate Room with Emile. However, another commenter had a different take on the pic of Paris and Emile, writing, "This relationship makes me uncomfortable."

In response, a separate social media user criticized the duo's age difference, commenting, "Yeah me too, she's only 22 and he's 35...."

After reading this, Paris decided to set the record straight. "he's actually one of the youngest homies of mine," she replied. "one of my best friends is in their 50s. you probably don't have friends older than you because elders may find you annoying or immature lol."