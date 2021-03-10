Khloe Kardashian Says She "Definitely" Wants More Kids With Tristan Thompson After Unsuccessful IVF

Khloe Kardashian has been keeping fans very up-to-date on her motherhood journey, which includes her decision to freeze her eggs and her true thoughts on surrogacy.
She's recently been open about her desire to give 2-year-old True Thompson a baby brother or sister, especially after watching her play alone during all of isolation. And Khloe's longtime love, Tristan Thompson, has expressed that he's on board as well.
But the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now giving fans an inside look at what her IVF process has really been like. People got a first look at her appearance on The Ellen Show's "Lady Parts" segment, which premieres on Wednesday, March 10.
On the show, Khloe shared that she's done IVF about three different times and froze her eggs once already. She wanted to make embryos with Tristan, so she defrosted all of her 12-14 eggs to mix with sperm, but none survived. The reality star then had to do IVF again to make embryos.
"We realized that my eggs aren't strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos. So I actually have made embryos," Khloe said.
She explained that it's been even more difficult to try to grow her family during the coronavirus pandemic.
"And then, you know, with COVID, finding this whole fertility process, if you do need assistance in fertility, it's much more challenging during COVID. They say, 'If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.' So the one time I'm actually really trying to plan, God is saying, 'Uh uh, you can't make your plans like this,'" she told host Sarah Hyland.
As for why she's so determined to have another child, Khloe gave a heartwarming explanation about why she hopes True can have a sibling one day.
"My plan was to have kids closer in age," she added. "But now with COVID and everything, my plan's been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing—especially during these times—to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life."
Earlier today, E! News got an exclusive first look at another conversation from Khloe's "Lady Parts" episode, in which she and Kourtney Kardashian opened up about their sex education, courtesy of mom Kris Jenner.
"I was so afraid of getting pregnant," she revealed. "My parents scared the s--t out of me and would show me like, 'This is herpes.' And would show me photos."
The 36 year old said she felt "a lot safer" once she started birth control, explaining, "I didn't want to be a teen mom. I didn't want to get pregnant before I was ready to really get pregnant and understand those responsibilities fully."
Kourtney certainly had a wildly different experience when it came to her sex talk with mom and dad. "Khloe and I have different memories, we're only five years apart but, we were always told you don't have sex until you're married," she dished. "It wasn't even like, an option."
As fans of KUWTK know, Khloe has been weighing her options for having a second child for a while now.
On Monday, March 8, E! dropped a teaser for the final season, which showed her talking to Tristan about the possibility of surrogacy, saying, "You're trusting the surrogate with your unborn child and it's just scary."
And for the record, even Kendall Jenner admitted she wants to become a mom, as the only sister to not have any kids currently. She was overheard saying, "I want kids badly. Soon too."
Basically, don't be surprised if we get to meet not one, but two, Kar-Jenner babies in the next couple of years.