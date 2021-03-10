Khloe Kardashian Says She "Definitely" Wants More Kids With Tristan Thompson After Unsuccessful IVF

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Goes Apartment Hunting in NYC

Khloe Kardashian has been keeping fans very up-to-date on her motherhood journey, which includes her decision to freeze her eggs and her true thoughts on surrogacy.

She's recently been open about her desire to give 2-year-old True Thompson a baby brother or sister, especially after watching her play alone during all of isolation. And Khloe's longtime love, Tristan Thompson, has expressed that he's on board as well.

But the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now giving fans an inside look at what her IVF process has really been like. People got a first look at her appearance on The Ellen Show's "Lady Parts" segment, which premieres on Wednesday, March 10.

On the show, Khloe shared that she's done IVF about three different times and froze her eggs once already. She wanted to make embryos with Tristan, so she defrosted all of her 12-14 eggs to mix with sperm, but none survived. The reality star then had to do IVF again to make embryos.