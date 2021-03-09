The Best Melbourne Fashion Festival Celebrity Style Over the Years

New year, new style.
Local and international celebrities alike seize the opportunity to showcase their signature style at Melbourne Fashion Festival, and the past ten years or so have been the best we've seen.
Over the years, we've seen showstopping ensembles from Eva Longoria and Ashley Graham, as well as Aussie darlings like Sophie Monk, Jessica Mauboy and Jesinta Franklin.
To celebrate a new decade of fashion, we've rounded up our favourite celebrity street styles and runwayside looks from past festivals. What will we see this year? Head along to MFF (March 11 – 20) to catch a glimpse!
Melbourne Fashion Festival 2021 will span 10 fashion-filled days from March 11 – 20. Further information and tickets on sale now at melbournefashionfestival.com.au.