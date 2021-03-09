BREAKING

The Queen Breaks Silence on Meghan & Harry's Interview
The Best Melbourne Fashion Festival Celebrity Style Over the Years

Celebrities seize the opportunity to showcase their signature style at Melbourne Fashion Festival, and the past few years have been the best we've seen.

By Kate-Marie Thorpe Mar 09, 2021 3:49 AM
New year, new style.

Local and international celebrities alike seize the opportunity to showcase their signature style at Melbourne Fashion Festival, and the past ten years or so have been the best we've seen.

VAMFF 2020: Victoria Lee chats to E! backstage about her VAMFF runway debut

Over the years, we've seen showstopping ensembles from Eva Longoria and Ashley Graham, as well as Aussie darlings like Sophie MonkJessica Mauboy and Jesinta Franklin.

To celebrate a new decade of fashion, we've rounded up our favourite celebrity street styles and runwayside looks from past festivals. What will we see this year? Head along to MFF (March 11 – 20) to catch a glimpse!

Sam Tabone/WireImage
Helena Christensen and Camilla Staerk

2018 Virgin Australila Grand Showcase presented by marie claire.

Lucas Dawson Photography
Ashley Graham

2019 Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival.

Sam Tabone/WireImage
Rebecca Judd

2018 VAMFF Runway 5 presented by InStyle.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images
Eva Longoria

2014 Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival 

Sam Tabone/WireImage
Nadia Bartel

2017 Gala Runway show.

Sam Tabone/WireImage
Sophie Monk and Georgia Love

2018 Virgin Australia Grand Showcase presented by marie claire.

Sam Tabone/WireImage
Nadia Fairfax

2018 Gala Runway presented by David Jones. 

Lucas Dawson Photography
Brooke Hogan

2019 Virgin Australia Fashion Festival.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Jessica Mauboy

2015 VAMFF Target show.

 

Sam Tabone/WireImage
Snezana Markoski and Sam Wood

2018 VAMFF Runway 4 presented by Harper's BAZAAR.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images for David Jones
Montana Cox and Jesinta Campbell

2016 VAMFF David Jones Opening Runway. 

 

Lucas Dawson
Dannii Minogue

2018 Virgin Australila Grand Showcase presented by marie claire.

Graham Denh/Getty Images For David Jones
Megan Gale

2016 VAMFF David Jones Opening Runway. 

Sam Tabone/WireImage
Carrie Bickmore

2018 Gala Runway presented by David Jones.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images for David Jones
Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich

2016 VAMFF David Jones Opening Runway. 

 

Graham Denholm/Getty Images for David Jones
Erin Wasson

2016 VAMFF David Jones Opening Runway. 

 

Sam Tabone/WireImage
Samantha Harris

2018 VAMFF Runway 3 presented by Harper's BAZAAR.

Lucas Dawson Photography
Nadia Fairfax

Street Style at 2019 Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images for David Jones
Jessica Gomes and Montana Cox

2016 VAMFF David Jones Opening Runway. 

Melbourne Fashion Festival 2021 will span 10 fashion-filled days from March 11 – 20. Further information and tickets on sale now at melbournefashionfestival.com.au.

