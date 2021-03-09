BREAKING

The Queen Breaks Silence on Meghan & Harry's Interview
Shop Kendall Jenner's Alo Activewear Edit

Let the supermodel style your next workout

Kendall Jenner can add "stylist" to her résumé. The supermodel styled herself in an Alo activewear look for a photo shoot captured by Daniel Regen. In honor of Women's History Month, Kendall mixed two of Alo's latest purple fabrics: Purple Dusk and Lavender Dusk.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member joins a long roster of fellow Alo ambassadors, including Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Lais Ribeiro, Josie Canseco, and Stella Maxwell.

To achieve Kendall's look and honor Women's History Month, shop her favorite pieces below.

Hype Full-Zip Hoodie

Get cozy in this oversized fleece blend hoodie. The sweatshirt has a zipper and two pockets to stash your essentials. It's also available in black and heather grey.

$98
Alo

Lavish Bra

This sports bra has light-to-medium support and removable cups. Its moisture-wicking fabric stretches along with your movements, whether you're working out or running errands. There are eight cute colors to choose from.

$54
Alo

7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging

The airlift leggings have a second-skin feel that will make you want to wear them every day, which you easily could since they come in 16 colors. They're high-waisted and stretch for a "move-with-you" feel throughout your most active workouts.

$114
Alo

Try a unique workout while wearing your Kendall-styled Alo outfit with these weighted hula hoops.

