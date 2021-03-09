See Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Channel ‘80s Ski Glamour in First Look at House of Gucci

Watch : Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Breaks Silence After Robbery, Shooting

If you thought A Star is Born was glamorous, just wait until you get a peek at Lady Gaga's next movie. It's already breaking the internet.

The singer gave a first look at her high fashion film, House of Gucci, by sharing a picture of herself and co-star Adam Driver in their chic retro costumes on Tuesday, March 9.

Gaga posted a pic of the pair, who play real-life couple Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani onscreen. Flexing her Italian skills, she aptly captioned it, "Signore e Signora Gucci."

Gaga donned an all-black ensemble with a long-sleeve turtleneck, a belt, gold jewelry and a white fur hat. Her hair once again was a deep brown shade, after she was spotted last month with her new 'do for the first time.

Driver rocked a white ski suit tied at his waist, with a cream cable knit turtleneck sweater on top (we have to say, it gives us serious Chris Evans vibes from Knives Out). He wore large '80s-style glasses, as the two stars posed in the snowy landscape. Behind them, viewers can see a frosty and forested mountain, hinting at a ski resort setting.