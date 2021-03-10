Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthGrammysWe're On TikTok!Shop E!VideosPhotos

See the Cast of Failure to Launch, Then & Now

We couldn’t help but wonder what the cast of the 2006 rom-com starring Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker are up to now.

By Tierney Bricker Mar 10, 2021 11:00 AMTags
MoviesSarah Jessica ParkerMatthew McConaugheyCelebritiesFeaturesNostalgiaEntertainment
Watch: Looking Back at Sarah Jessica Parker's Iconic Fashions

And we couldn't help but wonder: To leave the nest, do some men just need a little push?

That was the basic premise of Failure to Launch, the 2006 rom-com starring Sarah Jessica Parker as a woman whose job it is to get men to move out of their parents' home and Matthew McConaughey as her latest client. What a time!

Directed by Tom Dey, Failure to Launch didn't exactly get a passing grade from critics, but went on to gross over $130 million at the box office after its March 10 release. While it hasn't quite measured up to other romantic comedies of the era, the movie did have a pretty stacked cast, including Bradley Cooper as the sidekick, Zooey Deschanel as the quirky BFF and Terry Bradshaw as McConaughey's exasperated father. 

photos
18 Secrets About How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Revealed

See what the stars of Failure to Launch are up to now...

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker

Failure to Launch was one of SJP's first major projects after wrapping her six-year run as Carrie Bradshaw on HBO's iconic series Sex and the City, before going on to reprise her Emmy-winning role in two movies.

The 55-year-old fronted films such as The Family Stone, I Don't Know How She Does It and New Year's Eve and also starred in and executive produced the HBO dramedy Divorce, which ended in 2019. Clearly requiring no outside motivation, Parker has her own production company, shoe line, book publishing imprint and line of wines. How fabulous.

Earlier this year, Parker confirmed that a Sex and the City revival series was coming to HBO Max, minus Kim Cattrall, who has been vocal about not participating in anything related to SATC after a much-dissected "feud" with Parker. 

Married to Matthew Broderick since 1997, Parker has three children, 18-year-old son James and 10-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha.

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock, MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Matthew McConaughey

Prior to the McConaissance, the actor starred in a string of rom-coms, including Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Fool's Gold, and, of course, Failure to Launch

McConaughey then made the transition to more dramatic fare, including The Lincoln Lawyer, Magic Mike and Mud before his Oscar-winning turn in The Dallas Buyer's Club in 2013. The next year, he'd add an Emmy nomination to his resume for HBO's True Detective. His 2020 memoir Greenlights became a New York Times bestseller, debuting at number one, and the 51-year-old also serves as a professor of practice at the University of Texas' Moody College of Communication.

He and Camila Alves, wed since 2012, have three children: Sons Levi, 12, and Livingston, 8, and daughter Vida, 11.

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Bradley Cooper

It's hard to imagine a time when Cooper wasn't a leading man, but he was relegated to the role of McConaughey's bro-y best friend Demo in this rom-com. But three years later, he would land his breakout role with The Hangover in 2009, going on to star in two follow-ups and become one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors. 

He's earned Oscar nominations for his work in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, American Sniper and his directorial debut A Star Is Born, which netted him dual nods. He's also a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe voicing Guardians of the Galaxy's Rocket, the foul-mouthed raccoon. 

Following high-profile relationships with Renee Zellweger, Zoe Saldana and Suki Waterhouse, the 46-year-old began dating supermodel Irina Shayk in 2015. The couple split two years after welcoming their daughter Lea in 2017.

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock, Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Justin Bartha

Following his time as McConaughey's other bro Ace, Bartha would go on to once again play friend to Cooper in The Hangover franchise and appeared in the National Treasure movies.

Most recently, Bartha starred in the first two seasons of The Good Fight, CBS All-Access' spinoff of The Good Wife.

The 42-year-old married Pilates instructor Lia Smith in 2014 and the couple has two daughters: Asa, 6, and Ruby, 4.

Moviestore/Shutterstock, MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Zooey Deschanel

Who's that girl? It's Deschanel playing SJP's quirky roommate Kit, three years before she booked lead roles in films such as Yes, Man and 500 Days of Summer, all leading to before her adorkable breakout role as Jess on New Girl in 2011.

Deschanel has also lent her vocals to the Trolls franchise and is a member of the indie pop duo She & Him with M. Ward.

After four years of marriage, the 41-year-old and husband Jacob Pechenik announced they were splitting in 2019. The former couple have two children together, 5-year-old daughter Elsie Otter and 3-year-old son Charlie Wolf

Deschanel has been dating Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott since the pair met while filming a 2019 episode of Carpool Karaoke

Moviestore/Shutterstock, KCR/Shutterstock
Terry Bradshaw

The 72-year-old superstar NFL quarterback, acclaimed sports broadcaster, talented vocalist, screen actor and championship quarter horse breeder added a new item to his resume in 2020: E! reality star. 

Bradshaw and his family—including wife Tammy, daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, and his grandchildren—all star in the docuseries The Bradshaw Bunch, which premiered in September of last year and was renewed for a second season.

Moviestore/Shutterstock, ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
Kathy Bates

The Oscar winner starred as McConaughey's exasperated mother in the 2006 flick, later going on to appear in The Blind Side, On the Basis of Sex and Richard Jewell.

After previously making high profile guest appearances on The Office, Bates took on her first starring role in a TV series in 2011's Harry's Law. While she earned two Emmy nominations for her work on the legal drama, Bates ended up winning a trophy for her 2012 guest appearance as Charlie Sheen's ghost on Two and a Half Men.

In 2013, Bates, 72, joined the Ryan Murphy TV universe, starring in six seasons of his FX anthology series American Horror Story, as well as Feud: Bette and Joan.

Trending Stories

1

Jameela Jamil Explains Why Piers Morgan Made Her Contemplate Suicide

2

Here’s the Text Meghan Markle Sent Oprah As Tell-All Was Airing

3

Watch Khloe Kardashian Detail Unsuccessful IVF With Tristan Thompson

4

Princess Diana's Former Aide Discusses Meghan and Harry's Royal Rift

5

Ryan Murphy Addresses Claim He Broke This Promise to Naya Rivera’s Son