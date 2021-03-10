See the Cast of Failure to Launch, Then & Now

And we couldn't help but wonder: To leave the nest, do some men just need a little push?
That was the basic premise of Failure to Launch, the 2006 rom-com starring Sarah Jessica Parker as a woman whose job it is to get men to move out of their parents' home and Matthew McConaughey as her latest client. What a time!
Directed by Tom Dey, Failure to Launch didn't exactly get a passing grade from critics, but went on to gross over $130 million at the box office after its March 10 release. While it hasn't quite measured up to other romantic comedies of the era, the movie did have a pretty stacked cast, including Bradley Cooper as the sidekick, Zooey Deschanel as the quirky BFF and Terry Bradshaw as McConaughey's exasperated father.
See what the stars of Failure to Launch are up to now...