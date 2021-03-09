Watch Heather Rae Young Try on "Sexy AF" Wedding Dresses With Her Selling Sunset Co-Stars

Heather Rae Young is a vision in white!
Tarek El Moussa's bride to be is giving E! News an exclusive inside look at her search for the perfect wedding dress. E!'s Daily Pop recently accompanied Young and her Selling Sunset co-stars Mary Fitzgerald and Chrisell Stause during a shopping trip to Galia Lahav Haute Couture where the reality star tried on three gorgeous gowns.
Young revealed her man wants her "to look sexy AF" when they walk down the aisle later this year.
"Do you think it's sexy? Do you think Tarek will love it?" Young asked her co-stars while modeling option No. 1. "As I walk down is he going to be like, 'OK, now it's time for it to come off?'"
Young also shared some details on her wedding planning with Stause and Fitzgerald. "Well, we want to do it later this year so more towards fall because I just feel like I need time," she revealed. "I don't know if COVID's going to be around. Outside for sure, and I think to make it a little more intimate, we're going to have our friend Josh officiate it rather than just someone we don't know and make it more of a personal thing."
Young added, "And I was thinking of doing something special to the kids. They welcomed me into their life and I'm raising them, I'm their stepmom and I want to like say something special to them."
However, Young and El Moussa recently hit a bump in their wedding planning road. "We ended up firing the wedding planner," Young admitted, adding, "I don't want to be micromanaging someone."
Meanwhile, Young tried on two other gowns. One was so sexy and sheer Fitzgerald and Stause could see Young's much-talked-about Tarek butt tattoo!
See Young try on all the wedding dresses in the Daily Pop clip above.
Selling Sunset is streaming now on Netflix.