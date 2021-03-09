9 Things You Need From the Frankies Bikinis x Hailee Steinfeld Collection

BREAKING

The Queen Breaks Silence on Meghan & Harry's Interview
By Emily Spain Mar 09, 2021 7:55 PM
E-comm: Frankies Bikinis x Hailee Steinfeld

Get into the groove of warmer weather with Frankies Bikinis new collection with actress Hailee Steinfeld

Even if you're still wearing your winter coat on the daily, it's never too soon to start planning for beach and pool days ahead. Thanks to the cult-favorite swimwear brand's latest drop, you can score the chicest swimsuits and apparel that will instantly up your Instagram game. Available in sizes in XS-XL, the collection features dreamy, vintage-inspired prints and luxury Italian fabrics. 

"Fashion has always been an integral part of my life and for as long as I can remember, I have also had a passion for design," Hailee Steinfeld said about the collection. "Inspired by 70s vintage fashion and my California roots, the collection we created not only feels authentic to my own personal style, but offers a little bit of something for everyone."

The first drop of the collection is now available to shop on Frankiesbikinis.com and the second part will drop on March 22. And for all the pieces we're obsessing over, scroll below! 

Seraphina One Piece Swimsuit

This groovy suit is everything we could want in a swimsuit! Not only does it have a fun print, it's the perfect one-piece/bikini hybrid.

$180
Frankies Bikinis

Tia Triangle Bikini Top

This double-lined bikini top features a classic triangle top bodice with ultra thin straps that you can alter to fit your body.

$85
Frankies Bikinis

Tia String Bikini Bottom

Pair the matching the bikini top with these string bikini bottoms for the ultimate beach day fit.

$85
Frankies Bikinis

Jax Fuzzy Bucket Hat

Bucket hats are all the rage for spring, especially fuzzy ones like the Jax Hat

$75
Frankies Bikinis

Debbie Sustainable Halter Dress

With a triangle halter neckline and fun print, this chiffon mini dress will take you from the beach to dinner in no time.

$165
Frankies Bikinis

Boardwalk Fuzzy Bra Top

This fuzzy top is perfect for the transitioning seasons. Plus, the color is so unique and playful!

$135
Frankies Bikinis

Rebel Fuzzy Shorts

We're obsessed with these shorts! Pair them with the matching top or a cropped tank for a fun springtime look.

$140
Frankies Bikinis

Eden Halter Bikini Top

Made with a shimmery fabric, this bikini top is bound to receive tons of compliments!

$90
Frankies Bikinis

Jenna High Waist Bikini Bottom

We love a high waist bottom, especially when it comes in a fun print!

$90
Frankies Bikinis

