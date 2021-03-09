Seth Rogen Once Got So High He Freaked Out Bryan Cranston

Well, that's one award show Seth Rogen will never forget
During the March 9 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 38-year-old actor recalled the time he was high and bumped into Bryan Cranston at a Golden Globes after-party.
"There's been times where I thought I was fine," the Superbad star told Jimmy Kimmel, "but I was not."
For Rogen, the Golden Globes "are a nightmare." So, the Pineapple Express alum had a "weed lollipop" throughout the night.
"In my head, I was like, 'I'm really high, but I'm keeping it together,'" Rogen recalled. "Like, that was what was I kept thinking in my head. Like, 'Man, this thing is f--king me up, but at least I look and am acting totally normal.'"
But everything changed after he ran into Cranston, who Rogen admitted he doesn't know that well, at an after-party. "The first thing he said to me was 'Are you OK?'" he remembered, "which is an alarming question to be asked when you think you are OK."
In fact, Rogen said the 65-year-old Breaking Bad star looked "very scared." As he put it, "If I was alarming to Walter White, I must have been f--ked."
So, how did he respond? "I turned around and left," Rogen said. "I walked out of the hotel that the show was in, and I got in my car and I went home. I was like, 'No, the answer, if you're asking me, the answer is no. I'm not OK. I'm getting the f--k out of here.'"
During the interview, Kimmel asked Rogen if he was high right now. "Yeah," he replied. "I'm high all the time."
In addition to talking about his run-in with Cranston, Rogen discussed his new cannabis company, his ceramic work and if he watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
