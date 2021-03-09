Prince Charles Dodges Question About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bombshell Interview

Prince Charles has no comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview.
On March 9, the Prince of Wales was asked about his son and daughter-in-law's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey while leaving a coronavirus vaccine clinic in London. In a video clip shared by ITV's Lizzie Robinson, Charles continues to walk out the door after hearing the question about the interview.
While he didn't respond, this was his first public appearance since Harry and Meghan shared bombshell claims about the royal family. During the sit-down, which aired on March 7, Meghan and Harry spoke out about stepping back at senior royals and how Charles stopped taking Harry's calls at one point during the process. "He asked me to put it in writing, and I put all the specifics in there, even the fact that we were planning on putting the announcement out on the 7th of January," Harry recalled to Oprah, who asked the reason why Charles stopped answering. "Because by that point, I took matters into my own hands. It was like, I need to do this for my family."
Harry added that the decision was not a "surprise" to anybody and that he had to do it for the mental health of his family, including son Archie Harrison.
While Harry later clarified that his dad is now taking his calls again, the Duke of Sussex admitted "there's a lot to work through" in their relationship.
"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar," Harry told Oprah, referencing Charles' marriage to Princess Diana. "He knows what pain feels like, and Archie's his grandson. But at the same time, of course I will always love him. But there's a lot of hurt that's happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. But they only know what they know, or what they're told. I've tried to educate them through the process that I have been educated."
As the palace continues to remain silent on the interview claims, many royal fans are wondering if they'll respond at all. "There has, of course, been none from the palace so far but I do understand that they are taking their time to work on an appropriate statement," Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie told E! News. "I think we can expect something this week. What that will say or address is another issue altogether."