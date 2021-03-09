Allen v. Farrow Producer Amy Herdy Defends Disturbing Evidence Revealed in Docu-Series

Watch : Woody Allen & Soon-Yi Previn Slam HBO's "Allen v. Farrow"

Letting the facts speak for themselves.

If there was one major takeaway from E!'s exclusive chat with Allen v. Farrow producer and investigator Amy Herdy, it's that the HBO documentary series is meant to highlight the unknown facts surrounding the 1992 sexual abuse accusations against Woody Allen made by Dylan Farrow. "It was a story that had been told," Amy told E! News, "but, had not been fully told and it had not had all of the facts revealed—ever."

For those who've yet to tune into Allen v. Farrow, the series takes a closer look at the allegations of sexual abuse against the Annie Hall director, the custody trial that followed and Woody's headline-making relationship—and eventual marriage—with Mia Farrow's adult daughter Soon-Yi.

While Woody and Mia's family drama made countless headlines, Amy revealed to E! News that she wasn't familiar with the case prior to her investigative work for Allen v. Farrow.