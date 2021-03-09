Meghan Markle Reacts to Criticism of Her Requests for Privacy in Unaired Interview Moment

For months, Meghan Markle has been criticized by the U.K. press for a myriad of reasons, but it seems they've taken particular offense to the idea that she and Prince Harry deserve privacy.

Now, in a previously unaired clip of their tell-all interview shared to OprahMag.com, Oprah Winfrey asks about the notion that Meghan should've expected that she'd "lose privacy" when she married the royal. As Oprah puts it, "That's part of the deal."

However, Meghan says that's not the case, explaining, "I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic. We're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect."

For those that don't understand what a "basic right to privacy" looks like, Meghan comes up with the following example: "If you're at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, and your co-worker says, 'Oh, my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'"