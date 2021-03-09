Meghan & HarryKaty PerryCritics' Choice AwardsGrammysWe're On TikTok!VideosPhotos

Justin Timberlake and More Stars Honor the Ladies in Their Lives on International Women’s Day

Justin Timberlake, David Beckham, Mark Consuelos and more shared sweet and special messages to celebrate International Women's Day. Read their tributes below!

It's International Women's Day and our favorite stars are celebrating in the most heartwarming ways.

March 8 marked the global holiday, with the United Nations sharing on its website, "International Women's Day is a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities."

To celebrate the special occasion, everyone from Justin Timberlake to Mark Consuelos to David Beckham paid tribute to the ladies in their lives.

"I've been so lucky to have such incredible and strong women inspire me throughout my life," David captioned his post on Instagram, alongside a collage of photos featuring his wife Victoria Beckham and their 9-year-old daughter Harper. "Today and everyday we celebrate all women around the world… Happy International Women's day."

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness sang his mother's praises, writing, "mom has showed me it's possible to forge your own path since ‘87. to every women lifting up their loved ones here's to you."

Of course, we're just scratching the surface here! Keep on scrolling through our gallery below to read through some of your favorite stars' sweet messages.

Instagram
David Beckham

The retired athlete gushes, "I've been so lucky to have such incredible and strong women inspire me throughout my life. Today and everyday we celebrate all women around the world… Happy International Women's day."

Instagram
Lenny Kravitz

"Happy International Women's Day to all of the women in this world," he captions his post. "Each and every one of you are beautiful inside and out. And to Zoe: I have watched you grow into a strong, independent, fierce and beautiful force that is completely your own. I am so proud of the woman you've become."

Instagram
Jonathan Van Ness

"happy international women's day [red heart emoji]," the Queer Eye star writes on Instagram, "mom has showed me it's possible to forge your own path since ‘87. to every women lifting up their loved ones here's to you."

Instagram
Ne-Yo

Big sister. Daughter. Great Woman in the making," the singer expresses. "Happy international Women's Day lil' love of my life."

CBS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Photographer Misan Harriman shares the couple's new maternity portrait, writing, "What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women's Day. Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club."

 

Instagram
Steve Aoki

"Happy #InternationalWomensDay to everyone but especially to my day 1," the musician writes. "I wouldn't be here in life if it weren't for all the strong women in my life so thank u all!!!"

Instagram
Mark Consuelos

The Riverdale actor shares, "Wishing a Happy International Women's day to these two spectacular women. So grateful to have you in my life, you inspire me beyond words. I love you @kellyripa & @theyoungestyung."

Instagram
Ana Faris

"This is my amazing mother holding my beautiful boy," the actress writes. "I know she won't check this, because she doesn't know how, but in honor of Karen Faris, Happy International Women's Day!"

Instagram
Jimmy Fallon

"Celebrating the women who raised us, cheered for us, challenged us, and trail blazed to create more opportunities for us — and more importantly, for our daughters," The Tonight Show host captions his post. "Proud to have grown up surrounded by amazing women - and to be a GIRL DAD now so I can help continue all the work our moms, grandmas, and sisters started."

Instagram
Justin Timberlake

"These women right here...," the singer raves over his mom and wife, Jessica Biel,  "we are not worthy. Celebrating your strength, your love, your patience, your support, and your wisdom. Thankful that my sons have such badass women to look up to."

LUXE Brands
Frankie Grande

"Happy International Women's Day," Frankie Grande shares. "I come from a STRONG line of powerful female pioneers who have always taught me the value of women in society and I am very proud to carry that message every day of my life. Thank you to my incredible family and to all the women of the world for your incredible presence, strength & contributions to equality!"

Instagram
Justin Bieber

"I know i have been naive and haven't been empathetic toward women in the past and have overlooked their struggles," the pop star began. "I am learning everyday beside my wife as I see all of the struggles she faces that i will never have to face. I am committed to being better and more aware of the struggles women face that men never will!! Women you are superhero's and deserve to be celebrated today and everyday."

Instagram
Nick Viall

The Bachelor alum shares, "Women endure so much, least of all, laughing at the stupid things we men say. Happy #internationalwomensday to all the amazing women out there."

Instagram
David Gardner

"Happy International Women's Day," David Gardner shares on Instagram alongside a photo of Liv Tyler

Instagram
Tom Felton

The actor posts, "Happy #InternationalWomensDay to the strongest , kindest woman in the world . love you mum x."

