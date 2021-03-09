This Is the Future Alex Morgan Hopes Daughter Charlie Will Inherit

Watch : Female Athletes Who Dominated 2018

If she's being honest, Alex Morgan is already dreading having "the talk" with her 10-month-old daughter Charlie. No, not that one.

"You know, right now it's easy. I don't have to navigate anything or explain really anything to her," the soccer legend told E! News in a Mar. 3 interview. "But one day I'll have to explain to her why she's not given an equal seat at the table or why she's not seen the same as a boy in and out of sports. And why she's not always given equal opportunity."

Fortunately for Charlie, Mom is an effing badass who has dedicated her life to changing that for her daughter's generation and each one that comes after. You know, when she's not busy winning Olympic gold medals, World Cup trophies and pretty much every honor that FIFA and ESPY hand out.

Because the day before she spoke to E! News, fitting in an interview while driving her daughter to see Dad Servando Carrasco compete with the Fort Lauderdale CF, the Orlando Pride striker launched TOGETHXR with fellow sports icons Sue Bird, Simone Manuel and Chloe Kim.