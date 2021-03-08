Why Meghan Markle "Finally Feels at Peace" After Sharing Her Truth About Royal Family Experience

In her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle explained that the word "peace" best describes her new lifestyle with Prince Harry in California.

After finally speaking out about her royal exit, Meghan now feels even more "at peace" with the situation, according to a source close to the Duchess of Sussex.

The source exclusively tells E! News, "Meghan is relieved she got to speak her truth and finally share her side to the story. She is very proud of Harry for also speaking out."

The source adds, "There is still tension within the family and they are aware it may be that way for a long time. Meghan finally feels at peace with Harry and is excited for their private future in Montecito."

The couple hope their tell-all with Oprah will ultimately help bring awareness to the importance of mental health, according to the insider.

Sunday's two-hour show featured Meghan and Harry at their home in the Santa Barbara area, as they gave Oprah a tour of their chicken coop, dubbed "Archie's Chick Inn."