Why Prince Harry's Revelations About Dad Prince Charles Are So Shocking

Prince Harry's latest interview truly was full of surprises.

On Sunday, March 7, during a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, millions of people watched the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle share insight into their complicated relationship with the royal family.

While many were interested to hear more about Prince Harry's current bond with his brother Prince William, some royal experts were more intrigued to hear about the dynamics between Prince Charles and his youngest son.

"The insight into the relationship with Charles was most interesting to me," Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie exclusively shared with E! News. "Because in fact it was so opposite to the briefing and guidance regularly given by Clarence House and the palace about how Harry and Charles were still close. It was the palace that was often telling the press including myself that Charles was keen to fund and support Harry and Meghan." Clarence House handles inquiries about Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.