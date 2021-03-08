Celebrity Stylist Monica Rose Shares Her Boss Babe Picks for International Women's Day

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy International Women's Day!
In honor of the special day honoring women everywhere, celebrity stylist Monica Rose is sharing the ultimate boss babe fit for client Shay Mitchell, as well as her favorite apparel, accessories, treats and beauty picks from Los Angeles shopping destination The Beverly Center.
"I am lucky to be surrounded by strong, beautiful and creative women, all of whom "boss" has different meanings for, i.e. mother, entrepreneur, author, actor, etc," Monica explained to E!. "Each of whom finds strength in different looks to embrace that boss vibe. I wanted to bring that same energy to the rest of the guide and offer options for women to feel empowered, at my favorite place to shop– The Beverly Center. From indulging in beautiful luxuries like treats, which every boss needs, like the perfect piece of avocado toast at Pichoun Bakery to supporting the females themselves behind the brands, Saie (Sephora) and The Webster."
"Shay's look was styled on what makes her feel like a boss," the entrepreneur explained. "The perfect mix of hi-fashion and comfort, as diverse and powerful as she is. It is adapting, real and unexpected. I selected items from some of my favorite Beverly Center tenants and mixed them with some of Shay's existing items."
For more of Monica's favorite Beverly Center must-haves, scroll below!
Saie 101 Lengthening and Lifting Mascara at Sephora
"Not only do I get to style these Saie Campaigns with a team of women I admire but the mascara is a must-have. I wear it every day and it's by far my favorite mascara to date."
Saie Liquid Nourishing Lip Balm at Sephora
"Their eyelash curler is really good too, and the lip balm is always in my pocket. "
BEIS Work Tote
"This is my everyday go-to bag I use, designed by my dear friend and client Shay Mitchell. It's perfect for my laptop, snacks and even an extra pair of comfy shoes. It has a zipper to make sure all of your items are secured and won't fall out. There are many different departments, too. It's functional and super chic."
Jonathan Simkhai at Traffic Los Angeles
"Traffic has such a great selection of pieces, and this particular look is the perfect go-to outfit for a work dinner or a work event. The great thing about these two pieces is that you can mix and match. The top can be paired with a black high waisted trouser or denim to dress it down."
Alighieri Baby Infernal Storm Necklace at The Webster
"You can wear a tee and blazer and add this necklace for a simple delicate touch to complete your outfit."
Alighieri Lia Ring at The Webster
"A simple gold touch can go a long way."
Sprinkles Cupcakes
"Sprinkles is my go-to for my kid's birthdays, their friends' birthdays, my friends' birthdays, or if I'm in need of a treat when I'm finished shopping at Beverly Center."
Drew Ginsburg of Dylanlex
"Don't be scared to go BOLD with a statement earring. My dear friend Drew with Dylan Lex has you covered. Go big or go home is definitely the motto for the DylanLex army. Love all of her pieces that are new from her collection and I love them."
Avocado Toast at Pitchoun Bakery
"The avocado toast at Pitchoun Bakery is a perfect snack when you are on the go. Super yummy!!!"