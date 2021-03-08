Will the Royal Family React to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Tell-All? Here’s What Omid Scobie Expects

The royal family remains silent on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview. That is, for now.
In the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's March 7 tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan spoke out about the racism she's endured since her relationship with Harry began and the lack of support she received from the palace. In addition to the absence of protection, Meghan also opened up about having suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal and shared details about a conversation that allegedly took place about son Archie Harrison's skin tone while she was pregnant.
Following the claims, many are wondering when and if we'll hear a response from the palace—and Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie is sharing some insight with E! News. "I spent much of this morning on the phone and texts to various aides at the royal households to try and get reaction or comment to the claims made by the couple," Omid, a royal reporter, exclusively told E! News. "There has, of course, been none from the palace so far but I do understand that they are taking their time to work on an appropriate statement."
"I think we can expect something this week," he added during the March 8 chat with E!. "What that will say or address is another issue altogether."
Omid also noted that he believes many people in the U.K. are waiting for an "explanation to the racism accusation." In the interview with Oprah, Meghan shared that several conversations were had with Harry before Archie's birth over "how dark" his skin might be as well as "what that would mean or look like."
While the couple did not say who Harry had these conversations with, Oprah later clarified that it was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip. "With Harry making it very clear that it wasn't his grandmother or his grandfather, it leaves a very small pool of individuals, two of which will be the future kings of our country," Omid pointed out, referencing Prince Charles and Prince William.
As for where Harry's relationship with his brother stands today, Harry told Oprah he'll always love William. "I love William to bits. He's my brother," Harry said. "We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we—you know, we're on—we're on different paths.
Harry also reflected on his relationship with his dad and how Charles reacted to news of his and Meghan's royal exit. Before Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals in Jan. 2020, there were many months of discussions behind the scenes. It was amid these negotiations that Harry claims his father stopped taking his calls.
"He asked me to put it in writing," Harry explained, "and I put all the specifics in there, even the fact that we were planning on putting the announcement out on the 7th of January."
As for why Charles temporarily stopped taking his calls, Harry said it was because he was taking matters into his own hands. "It was like, I need to do this for my family," he added. "This is not a surprise to anybody. It's really sad that it's gotten to this point, but I've got to do something for my own mental health, my wife's, and for Archie's, as well, because I could see where this was headed."