Get to Know These Women Changing History Before Our Eyes

Watch : Celebrate International Women's Day With E!

Who run the world?

For far too long, the answer to that question has decidedly been "men." But with each new year, we find ourselves inching ever closer to a reality that resembles the notion put forth in Beyoncé's iconic song. (Her answer, for the uninitiated, is "girls.")

It's with that in mind that we celebrate this year's International Women's Day on Mar. 8—the first after an historic election in the U.S. that elevated Kamala Harris to the highest office ever held by a female—with a salute to all the women who are at the forefront of that feminist fight. Whether they're working to create equity and increased representation in Hollywood, secure quality education for all girls across the globe, or just simply keep the planet inhabitable for generations to come, these are the women who've made it abundantly clear that the future is, in fact, female.

And it goes without saying that this list is incomplete. We acknowledge that, for every woman included, there are at least 10 others tirelessly working to change the world whose names we'll never know. This is just as much a salute to them.