Here’s the Text Meghan Markle Sent Oprah As Tell-All Was Airing

Meghan Markle patiently waited for the tell-all interview's reviews.
At least, that's what Oprah Winfrey revealed during her follow-up segment on CBS' This Morning March 8, the day after her bombshell interview with Meghan and Prince Harry aired.
"Well, I haven't really spoken to them since the interview because we're in different time zones," Oprah explained. "I got a text from Meghan yesterday saying, 'How's it going?' Because she was putting Archie to bed waiting on the West Coast feed and had no idea what was happening on the East Coast."
She went on, "And I said, 'I don't either, from what I can tell it's going well, I know it's airing.' So I will probably have a conversation with them later today."
During their interview, Meghan and Harry spoke their truth, not holding back while discussing their relationship with the royal family and the events that occurred before, during and after the couple left their official positions in the monarchy.
Meghan admitted to not fully knowing what she was getting into before marrying Harry, as she didn't research the royal family. "I've never looked up my husband online," she told Oprah. "I just didn't feel a need to because everything that I needed to know, he was sharing with me. Right? Or everything we thought I needed to know, he was telling me."
However, she was quickly introduced to the formal requirements of her position just before she met Queen Elizabeth II. The former actress recalled Harry asking her, "Do you know how to curtsy?"
"That was the first moment the penny dropped," she said. "We went in and we met her and apparently I did a very deep curtsy and I don't remember it. We sat there and we chatted and it was lovely and it was easy."
Though it didn't stay that way. While the tabloids hounded her—and favored sister-in-law Kate Middleton—Meghan was also dealing with a lack of support and protection from inside the palace. The scrutiny was too much, causing her to experience suicidal ideation.
"I just didn't want to be alive anymore," she told Oprah. "And that was a very clear and real and frightening and constant thought."
Conversations around Archie skin color only added to the distrust and disrespect she felt. "In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time—so we have in tandem the conversation of 'He won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title,'" Meghan recalled, "and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."
Oprah asked, "Because they were concerned that if he were too brown, that that would be a problem? Are you saying that?"
To which Meghan replied, "I wasn't able to follow up with why, but that—if that's the assumption you're making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one, which was really hard to understand, right?"