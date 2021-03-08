Women We Love: Celebrate International Women's Day With These Empowering Interviews

Happy International Women's Day!

Today is all about celebrating the women around us; acknowledging their achievements, and paying tribute to all women in our lives who continue to push the boundaries and fight for equality.

All over the world, women are doing each other proud by making huge waves in society whether that be in media, business, arts, politics, sports—or anything in between!

This year's theme for IWD is #ChooseToChallenge. A challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change. So let's all choose to challenge.

I have had the absolute privilege as the host of E! Australia to meet and interview so many incredible women, so I thought I would take this time as an opportunity to look back at some of the wn I've chatted to who are continually encouraging and inspiring others.