Women We Love: Celebrate International Women's Day With These Empowering Interviews

Happy International Women's Day!
Today is all about celebrating the women around us; acknowledging their achievements, and paying tribute to all women in our lives who continue to push the boundaries and fight for equality.
All over the world, women are doing each other proud by making huge waves in society whether that be in media, business, arts, politics, sports—or anything in between!
This year's theme for IWD is #ChooseToChallenge. A challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change. So let's all choose to challenge.
I have had the absolute privilege as the host of E! Australia to meet and interview so many incredible women, so I thought I would take this time as an opportunity to look back at some of the wn I've chatted to who are continually encouraging and inspiring others.
BROOKE BLURTON
When I first interviewed Brooke Blurton, the first thing I noticed was how warm and kind she was. Brooke has an undeniable presence and influence, which she uses to spread powerful, informative and positive information to her increasing number of fans. And for good reason!
Brooke is a proud Noongar/Yamatji woman, youth worker, mental health advocate and a great supporter of Aboriginal representation. Brooke uses her incredible platform to highlight causes she believes in and educate on issues such as Mental Health, Suicide Prevention, Aboriginal Representation, Cultural Inclusivity and LGBTIQ+ representation.
FLEX MAMI
Flex Mami (also known as Lillian Ahenkan) is a force to be reckoned with. Flex is a DJ, TV presenter, Author, Podcaster and Entrepreneur. I think she is what we call an absolute BOSS! Flex describes herself as a ‘professional opinion haver', which is absolutely fitting as she doesn't shy away from any topic great or small and offers her unfiltered and raw thoughts on those matters.
Flex uses her voice to share inspiring messages to all about going for what you want, and is an amazing example of a modern-day businesswoman. The PCAs Australian Social Star of 2020 is the perfect embodiment of this year's IWD theme #ChooseToChallenge as she uses her platform to open up dialogue and conversations around identity, culture and society.
CELESTE BARBER
There's hardly a soul who wouldn't have seen or heard of Celeste Barber—and for all the right reasons. Celeste Barber is an actor, comedian, author and media personality who rose to fame through her hilarious and clever parodies showcased on social media. However entertaining Celeste's content may be, there is a deeper message in her work. Celeste is continually challenging us as a society to look further into the sometimes unrealistic or damaging portrayal of women's bodies and encourages us to be unapologetically ourselves.
The reason Celeste really inspires me though is because during one of Australia's worst ever bushfire seasons in 2020, Celeste channeled all of her influence and energy into raising substantial and crucial funds for bushfire relief. It was her dedication to helping others and being the voice Australia needed at that time that makes her such an inspiration to myself, and so many others.
TORI CLAPHAM & BEC CHIDIAC - PEACHES PILATES
In my time working as E! Australia Host, I have never come across two women who lift, encourage and motivate others as much as Tori Clapham and Bec Chidiac do. Tori and Bec are the founders of Peaches Pilates, a pair of inspiring businesswomen kicking goals in what can sometimes be a male dominated industry.
The pair share their love of health and fitness through a more holistic and balanced approach, where they encourage men and women to love themselves from the inside out first. They give their community the tools and knowledge to nurture their bodies but most importantly their minds. I admire these two women due to their candid nature and ability to open up conversations about real and raw issues facing women all whilst creating a safe and compassionate space for their community.