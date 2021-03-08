Jason Sudeikis Gives a Sweet Shout-Out to His Ex Olivia Wilde at the Critics Choice Awards

Watch : Taye Diggs Excited to Host 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

And the winner goes to...

The 2021 Critics' Choice Awards is officially in full swing and the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood are lighting things up. On Sunday, March 7, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and celebs more brought the glitz and the glamour to the award show—both virtually and in-person at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Aside from the fabulous fashion, there was one moment during the ceremony that really stole the show: Jason Sudeikis' acceptance speech after he won Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on Apple TV's Ted Lasso. The show also won Best Comedy Series.

The comedian and actor thanked everyone for supporting the show and making it successful.

"A great number of you have been so vocal about your enjoyment of this show, and it's been very, very flattering," he began his speech. "We've greatly appreciated it, especially for a young television start-up like Apple... so thank you."