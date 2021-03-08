Prince Harry Says Dad Prince Charles Stopped Taking His Calls When He "Took Matters Into My Own Hands"

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II's TV Address Ahead of Meghan & Harry's Interview

Prince Harry is shedding more light on his relationship with his father, Prince Charles.

During Oprah Winfrey's sit-down with Harry and Meghan Markle on Sunday, March 7, he shared that his dad previously stopped taking his calls and asked him to communicate via writing. This meant Harry had to write down the details of his and Meghan's plan to announce in January 2020 they were stepping back from their position as senior members of the royal family.

"He asked me to put it in writing, and I put all the specifics in there, even the fact that we were planning on putting the announcement out on the 7th of January," Harry recalled.

When Oprah asked why Charles stopped taking his calls, Harry said, "Because by that point, I took matters into my own hands. It was like, I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It's really sad that it's gotten to this point, but I've got to do something for my own mental health, my wife's, and for Archie's, as well, because I could see where this was headed."