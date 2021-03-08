Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Sex of Baby During Oprah Tell-All Interview

It's a girl! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison is getting a baby sister.
On Sunday, March 7, in their anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they are expecting a daughter, with Harry dropping the happy news when he joined his wife in the second half of the interview. Meghan added that their daughter is due in the "summertime."
The couple also shared the news that they are "done" having children after they welcome their second child. "Two is it," Meghan confirmed.
Harry said it was "amazing" knowing they were having a girl, going on to say he was "just grateful...to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we've got our family. We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."
Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, revealed in February that she is pregnant and shared a photo of her with a baby bump, appearing with the duke in a garden. At the time, they said, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."
Their pregnancy announcement came months after Meghan wrote in a New York Times op-ed that she had suffered a miscarriage last July.
Meghan and Harry's CBS special with Oprah marked the couple's first joint interview since their royal exit, which was recently made permanent. In the sit-down, the two discussed the reasons behind their decision to step back from their royal duties, which they had first announced in January 2020.
During the interview, Oprah also asked Meghan how she feels about Buckingham Palace hearing her speak her "truth." The duchess responded, "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent when there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us."
A source close to the couple had told E! News in February that Meghan and Harry would be "speaking their truth" to Oprah, adding, "There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family. The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through. Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all."
Since last summer, Meghan and Harry have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California, not far from Oprah's, near Santa Barbara. Their interview with the former talk show queen and media mogul aired a month after Harry made a rare TV appearances on The Late Late Show With James Corden.
During the episode, the duke took a humorous tour of Los Angeles with the host—a friend who had attended the couple's 2018 royal wedding, rapped the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song and visited the home where the '90s series was filmed. The duchess herself also FaceTimed with James Corden for the episode.
Harry did not mention Meghan's pregnancy during his outing with James. However, he did describe a day in the life at home with her and Archie, saying, "Depending on how the day's been, how busy it's been: Do Archie's tea, give him a bath, read him a book, put him down, go downstairs, Meg might cook a meal, might order a takeaway, go upstairs, sit in bed, turn the TV on, watch some Jeopardy!, maybe watch a little bit of Netflix."
Archie, Harry said, is "hysterical" and has "the most amazing personality. He also said his son's first word was "crocodile" adding, "He's already putting three, four words together. He's already singing songs."