Meghan Markle Reveals Kate Middleton Made Her Cry Before Prince Harry Wedding

Meghan Markle gave details to Oprah Winfrey on March 7 about a time while preparing for her wedding to Prince Harry when Kate Middleton made her cry.

Meghan Markle opened up to Oprah Winfrey about a painful moment with Kate Middleton

During Oprah's highly anticipated CBS sit-down with Meghan and Prince Harry on Sunday, March 7, the Suits alum spoke about her relationship with Kate and claimed the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry days before she wed Harry in May 2018.

"A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining—yes, the issue was correct—about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings," the Duchess of Sussex said. "And I thought, in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, that it didn't make sense to not be just doing whatever—what everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and what-not."

Meghan said she doesn't want to "be disparaging to anyone" and acknowledged that the week leading up to the wedding had been "really hard." She also explained that Kate sent an apology gift, although Meghan didn't receive it until months later.

"She was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized," Meghan continued. "And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it. What was shocking was—what was that, six, seven months after our wedding?"

She told Oprah that Kate is a "good person" and that the British press seemed to want to find a hero and villain in the situation.

"I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don't have to hate her," Meghan said. "And if you love her, you don't need to hate me."

